Revulytics, Inc., a leading provider of software usage analytics for on-premise software, today announced Revulytics™ Data Enrichment, a new service that improves the quality of customer-provided data to accelerate their software license compliance programs and generate revenue from unlicensed software use.

Built on the Revulytics Compliance Intelligence platform, Data Enrichment identifies and validates organizations that are using unlicensed software and represent actionable compliance opportunities. It enriches data that software vendors are already collecting through licensing and activation, product improvement, and other telemetry programs. It leveragesRevulytics Data Optimizer , a proprietary database of millions of infringing organizations and our process to automatically match unauthorized use to the actual infringers, and managed by an experienced team of data investigators. High-match rates yield highly qualified, accurate leads, and give software vendors the confidence to pursue non-compliant organizations and over-users.

“We have a substantial number of additional identified compliance opportunities to pursue thanks to Revulytics Data Enrichment,” said the senior product manager of a global CAD software vendor. “We’ve expanded our existing compliance pipeline with millions of dollars’ worth of compliance leads and we’re just getting started.”

“We’ve seen software vendors with mature compliance programs that still struggle when it comes to using the wide array of data they’re collecting to identify infringing organizations,” said Victor DeMarines, VP, Products and Strategy at Revulytics. “While these vendors are sometimes able to identify a small percentage of organizations based on IP address alone, our Data Enrichment service identifies four times that number using that same data.”

Data Enrichment automates discovery through multiple, best of breed, data providers with additional investigation by analysts that brings experience and subjective decision-making that enables software vendors to:

Improve compliance analytics without additional engineering resources or SDK integration

Increase match rates that go beyond reliance on simple IP-matching services

Visualize, filter, and prioritize fully resolved infringing organizations

Manage enriched data in a streamlined, actionable dashboard

Accelerate conversion of infringing organizations to paying customers

Leverage a consistent data verification process with analyst support throughout compliance actions

Revulytics offers a risk-free data assessment to provide software vendors insight into the business impact of improving the data they are already collecting.