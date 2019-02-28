Sauce Labs, Inc., provider of the world’s most comprehensive and trusted continuous testing cloud, today announced the launch of a new virtual cloud data center in Germany, as the company continues to deepen its investment in Europe. Based in Frankfurt, the new data center delivers enhanced performance, reliability and scale for organizations throughout Europe leveraging the Sauce Labs Continuous Testing Cloud to drive their digital transformation initiatives. The announcement follows a year of strong growth and momentum for Sauce Labs in the EMEA region. The company nearly doubled the size of its European workforce, has more than 100 local enterprise customers, and achieved nearly 60 percent year-over-year annual recurring revenue growth in the region fueled by increasing industry demand for real device testing.

The growing urgency of organizations’ digital transformation initiatives continues to drive Sauce Labs’ emergence as a continuous testing leader in Europe. According to IDC, “digital transformation has become so significant that more than 80% of CEOs across Europe have it at the center of their corporate agendas.” As digitally driven organizations emphasize rapid delivery of flawless applications and digital experiences to their customers, development teams are increasingly prioritizing continuous testing as the foundation of their software delivery chain.

“Since establishing itself in Europe more than two years ago with the acquisition of TestObject, Sauce Labs has continually made strong investments in the region, and today’s announcement is just the latest example of our commitment to customers in EMEA,” said Hannes Lenke, Vice President of New Ventures and General Manager, Germany, Sauce Labs. “Now anchored by our new data center in Frankfurt, Sauce Labs continues to be at the forefront of empowering organizations in Europe to quickly and reliably scale both the volume and velocity of their tests, enabling them to successfully move forward with their digital initiatives while meeting mounting compliance requirements.”

The new virtual cloud data center complements the company’s existing real device data center in Europe. With the combination of the two, Sauce Labs can further help organizations run tests more quickly and deliver both web and mobile applications to customers more confidently, while ensuring teams adhere to local data security and compliance requirements.

“Sauce Labs has long been a vital resource helping us drive delivery of our web and mobile applications. With their wide selection of browser versions and devices, we can easily perform cross-browser and cross-platform testing on multiple environments,” said Sajnikanth Suriyanarayanan, Lead Quality Engineer, Albeli. “With their new data center in Germany, we’re able to take things to an even higher level, cutting our testing time in half and always receiving fast support. We are excited to move our entire testing solution to the new local data center as we grow our relationship with Sauce Labs.”

In addition to the new virtual cloud data center, Sauce Labs has also deepened its investment in Europe with the appointment of two key leaders, including Joe Pynadath, who recently joined the company as vice president of sales for the EMEA region, and Karolin Beck, newly named vice president of EMEA marketing.

To learn more about key Sauce Labs initiatives in Europe, including the new data center, please register for the company’s upcoming webinar.