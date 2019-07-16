DevOps Institute (https://devopsinstitute.com/) , a global member-based association for advancing the human elements of DevOps, today announced its unique role as the Continuous Learning Track Sponsor of DevOps World | Jenkins World 2019 from August 12-15 in San Francisco. The DevOps Institute will host several learning and upskilling opportunities to attendees, including two certification courses led by Helen Beal and Sean Davis, and a panel discussion led by Jayne Groll, CEO of DevOps Institute. Both certification courses from DevOps Institute — DevOps Leader and DevSecOps Engineering — will be held on August 12 and 13.

Register to attend DevOps World | Jenkins World 2019 and reserve your spot for the DevOps Leader and/or DevSecOps Engineering certification courses. Use the code ‘DOI20’ to receive a 20 percent discount on registration for a limited time: (http://bit.ly/DOI20)

“Our main goal is to help the humans of DevOps evolve skills, gain knowledge, and explore ideas within a vibrant, continuous learning community,” said Jayne Groll, CEO of DevOps Institute. “We are thankful for the opportunity to collaborate with CloudBees and the DevOps World | Jenkins World conference attendees to help advance the IT workforce of the future. The certification courses offered will help DevOps practitioners gain the fundamental skills needed to confidently tackle emerging IT practices and business opportunities as T-shaped professionals”

About the Certification Courses and Sessions at DevOps World | Jenkins World

DevOps Leader Certification Course

Led and facilitated by Helen Beal, DevOpsologist at Ranger4 Limited, the DevOps Leader Certification course was developed to extract real-life best practices in transformational leadership for DevOps initiatives. It includes key differences and emerging practices for cultural transformation in a fast-paced DevOps and Agile environment. The target audience for this course includes managers, directors, executives and any role that influences the culture and ways of working within an organization. This certification course positions learners to successfully complete the DevOps Leader exam. Attendees who complete the entire class will receive a voucher to schedule their exam online.

Day One: Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Day Two: Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m

DevSecOps Engineering Course

Led and facilitated by Sean Davis, Chief Transformation Evangelist at Equifax, the DevSecOps Engineering course is designed to teach practical steps on how to integrate security practices into DevOps initiatives so that security is “everyone’s responsibility.” The course highlights how all IT professionals can use data and security science as the primary means of protecting the organization and customer. The target audience includes software engineers, operations professionals and security practitioners. This certification course positions learners to successfully complete the DevSecOps Engineering exam. Attendees who complete the entire class will receive a voucher to schedule their exam online.

Day One: Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Day Two: Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Panel Discussion: Upskilling DevOps

Sam Fell of CloudBees will moderate a multi-perspective panel with industry experts Helen Beal, Sean Davis, Damon Edwards and Jayne Groll. Panelists will discuss the challenges and opportunities for the future IT workforce and insights for upskilling DevOps practitioners.

“The courses DevOps Institute are offering at DevOps World | Jenkins World for the DevOps community are a real value-add for conference attendees,” said Anthony Palladino, senior vice president of worldwide field operations at CloudBees. “When we look at the organizations we work with every day, quality training such as this educates and equips DevOps practitioners to be leaders in their organization’s DevOps transformation, providing them the skills and best practices necessary to achieve success.”

DevOps World | Jenkins World brings together DevOps thought leaders, IT executives, continuous delivery practitioners and the Jenkins community and ecosystem, providing attendees with the opportunity to learn, explore, network face-to-face and help shape the next evolution of Jenkins development and solutions for DevOps.