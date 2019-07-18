Orasi Software, a DevOps technology and consulting firm that ensures confident delivery of transformative applications that grow and simplify business, today announced that Orasi and Saltworks Security, an Orasi Company, have entered into a cooperative partnership with Sonatype, an innovator in open source code governance.

For the partnership, Orasi and Saltworks will promote Sonatype’s open source governance platform, Nexus. By enabling developers to secure open source code and thereby incorporate it safely into their applications, Sonatype Nexus eliminates the friction associated with manual governance, accelerating innovation and enabling organizations to ship secure software, faster.

“In all modern programming languages, there has been a major shift to using open source libraries and components when building custom applications,” said Saltworks Security Founder Dennis Hurst. “Companies find themselves not only having to ensure the security of their custom code but also the security of the open source code they are incorporating. Sonatype provides an efficient mechanism for our customers to achieve both goals, and we are excited about this partnership.”

To surmount the challenge of securing open source code, Sonatype has integrated into its Nexus solution a machine learning engine (Nexus Intelligence) that has analyzed more than 20 million open source libraries. The company continuously feeds this intelligence to its customers so they can make better innovation decisions earlier and more comprehensively across the development lifecycle.

“Open source code provides application developers with greater flexibility in software development while reducing the expense of bringing new and updated applications to market,” said Orasi Software President and CEO Nick Kavadellas. “It is one of the many tools Orasi recommends to help enterprise customers increase application development efficiency while reducing risk.”