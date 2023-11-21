Generative AI in Quality Assurance | SD Times Webinar with Appvance

Over the past decade, the shift from waterfall to agile and then to DevOps has intensified the demand for a revamped test automation model. The move to application coverage and swift testing times has necessitated impeccable outcomes. With the introduction of generative AI in QA in 2018, there have been significant advancements, reshaping QA teams’ operations. The emergence of transformer models like ChatGPT presents both opportunities and accuracy challenges. This webinar will delve into real-world AI outcomes, explore the nuances of GPT and other LLMs, and offer actionable insights and advancements in AI testing. Equip yourself with strategies to enhance quality through AI. Join SD Times Editor-in-chief and Appvance CTO Kevin Surace as they delve into the relationship between Generative AI and quality assurance.