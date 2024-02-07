Getting to the Low Latency, High Availability Goodness of Distributed Postgres in 3 Minutes or Less | SD Times Webinar with pgEdge

Dive into distributed PostgreSQL and explore how it empowers you to deploy globally distributed, edge applications that are always on, always available and always fast. This webinar is tailored for application developers and database architects seeking to elevate their applications’ performance and reliability. See how easy it is to get up and running with a distributed Postgres cluster using pgEdge Cloud Developer Edition. Whether you’re navigating the challenges of global distribution or optimizing for responsiveness, this session equips you with the knowledge and tools needed to architect robust, distributed applications using PostgreSQL. In this session, you’ll learn:

• The core use cases that benefit from deploying PostgreSQL in a multi-region or even multi-cloud environment.

• The value of asynchronous logical replication architectures tailored to meet the specific needs of applications requiring a global footprint

• How easy it is to deploy a distributed PostgreSQL database in seconds without costly infrastructure or resource investment.

• How to Integrate with multi-region compute such as Cloudflare Workers or AWS Lambda.