Kintone, provider of a no-code application development platform used to quickly connect, organize, and visualize workflows, today announced integration with Microsoft Flow, a service that helps businesses create automated workflows between their favorite applications to synchronize files, get notifications, collect data, and more.

The ability to incorporate data from key applications, such as Office 365 Outlook, Twitter and DocuSign, is critical to providing a secure, centralized repository of information that can be used to equip teams to respond more quickly to business issues through enterprise-wide collaboration.

Companies can run their entire business on Kintone, but with the Microsoft Flow integration hub, users in every corner of the business can expand to the services and solutions they already use on a daily basis. For example, a marketing team may want to add tweets that mention their company to their Kintone workspace. The team can then use Kintone’s powerful data visualization tools to analyze and display that data, use Kintone’s workflow to get sign-off, then export those reports to OneDrive. Kintone connectors for Microsoft Flow can also be used for CRM lead management and to notify team members of status changes and when they need to take a new action.

“Our new support for Microsoft Flow opens up a lot of new doors for us, and our customers,” said Dave Landa, CEO,Kintone. “The Kintone Connector for Microsoft Flow empowers non- developers to help their teams work more cohesively by creating workflows across popular services. The ability for Microsoft Flow to connect cloud and on-premises data is a real game changer. Adding this connector to our platform provides our customers with additional ability for data-rich applications, and in the end, less siloed information.”

The Kintone Connector for Microsoft Flow is available now with a paid Microsoft Flow plan. An Office 365 subscription is required in order to access the connectors. For more information please go to: https://www.kintone.com/add-ons/ms-flow-10-things/