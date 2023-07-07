SD Times Live! Microwebinar Series – Verification with Melissa Data

Welcome to a series of microwebinars featuring Melissa. This series will detail screening, verification, and other security methodologies to help your organization properly evaluate clientele.

Featured Speakers: Jeffery Jones, Sales Engineer @ Melissa & Ben Nguyen, Sales Engineer @ Melissa

August 24 @ 1PM ET | 10AM PT

Part 1: Streamlining Identity and Document Verification

In this first episode of Melissa’s microwebinar series – Onboarding your clientele quickly and responsibly are key components of Anti-Money Laundering (AML) efforts across the world. Learn how maintaining an organized and streamlined due-diligence process can help you retain the confidence of your clients, your team, and your auditors.

September 7 @ 1PM ET | 10AM PT

Part 2: Establishing Trust with Your Customer Base Using Individual Verification

In the second episode of Melissa’s microwebinar series – Verifying customer identities allows financial institutions to ensure their customers are who they claim to be, ensuring transparency and accountability. Learn how electronic Identity Verification (eIDV) can help determine the risk profiles of individuals or entities, and how it helps fulfill Know Your Customer (KYC) initiatives.

September 21 @ 1PM ET | 10AM PT

Part 3: The Significance of National Watchlist Screening

Screening individuals against national watchlists enables organizations to identify those who are involved in money laundering, fraud, or other financial crimes. Learn about the importance of watchlist screening for maintaining regulatory compliance, information sharing, cooperation between countries, and collaborative efforts in combating crime, terrorism, and other transnational threats.

