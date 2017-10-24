Jyoti Bansal, former CEO and founder of AppDynamics, has launched a new company called BIG Labs. Its first project, Harness, launched today after $20 million in Series A funding. Harness is a continuous delivery-as-a-service platform that uses AI to solve common issues with the continuous delivery process.

When speaking with Bansal, he emphasized the importance of how the company’s focus is on making continuous delivery accessible to every business. By applying machine learning to the process, Harness is able learn a company’s environment and initiate rollbacks automatically when irregular activity is detected, resulting in fewer instances of downtime. Key features of this product include a pipeline builder, workflow wizards, smart rollbacks, and continuous verification and security.

“At AppDynamics, our customers were happily using our platform to monitor their complex software applications, but almost all of them told me that the process for delivering rapid changes to those applications remained a huge problem,” said Bansal. “Software engineering teams need a platform that’s intuitive and powered by modern AI to meet demand for incredibly fast, high-quality releases. Rishi (Singh, CTO and co-founder) and I are excited to launch Harness and address a massive problem challenging software engineering teams everywhere.”