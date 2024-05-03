The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has announced a new pilot evaluation program, NIST GenAI, to help assess whether content — text, image, video, or audio — was generated by a human or AI.

One of the goals of the study is to use the results to assist people in making these determinations in their day-to-day lives.

The results of the study could also be used to create content authenticity detection technologies and technologies that can identify the source of fake information.

NIST GenAI will involve Generator teams and Discriminator teams. The Generator teams will be evaluated on their system’s ability to use AI to generate content that can’t be differentiated from human-generated content. The Discriminator teams will be evaluated on their system’s ability to detect AI-generated content.

NIST’s GenAI is part of the response to President Biden’s Executive Order on AI and the results will inform the work of NIST’s U.S. AI Safety Institute.

“Pilot evaluations provide valuable lessons for future research on cutting-edge technologies and guidance for responsible and safe use of digital content,” the NIST GenAI website states.