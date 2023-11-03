Accelerating Software Delivery with Flyway

The speed and reliability of digital service delivery have become integral for many businesses to remain competitive and meet changing customer demands, and databases play a crucial role in this environment.

To streamline software delivery, organizations use various DevOps practices and solutions. Excluding the database from these processes risks application performance, data security and integrity. With Flyway, this challenge is solved in one complete solution that sits inside your existing DevOps platform.