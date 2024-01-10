BOSTON, January 9, 2024 – Acquia , the digital experience leader, today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of the Monsido platform, a website accessibility and optimization solution. The SaaS-based Monsido platform helps customers of all sizes, across industries, to monitor and perfect website accessibility, content quality and governance, search engine optimization (SEO), data privacy, and performance. The acquisition expands the capabilities of the Acquia digital experience platform, Acquia DXP , making it the only leading DXP that offers a full solution for supporting the creation of digital experiences that are accessible to all website users.

Acquia acquired the Monsido platform from CivicPlus, a leader in public sector integrated technology solutions. CivicPlus retains and continues to serve its U.S. local government customers as a reseller of the Monsido platform. Monsido team members in the U.S., U.K., Australia, and Denmark, including two co-founders of Monsido, have joined Acquia.

“Making accessibility and compliance core to Acquia DXP supports our mission of building an inclusive digital future, and enables our customers to provide web experiences that serve all of their users,” said Steve Reny, President and CEO of Acquia. “We are delighted to welcome the Monsido team to Acquia and look forward to bringing the Monsido platform and its capabilities to more organizations globally.”

Accessibility a prerequisite for an open DXP

In a recent report, IDC found that fewer than 10% of websites are fully accessible across visual, auditory, and cognitive disabilities.(1) Legislation such as the Americans with Disabilities Act and the upcoming European Accessibility Act mandates that vendors address digital accessibility. Marketers are also recognizing that they broaden the number of customers they reach by making websites accessible.

Today providing a productive digital experience means meeting consumer expectations for accessibility. Doing so enhances brands, builds customer loyalty and, in a busy digital world, can be an organization’s main competitive advantage. Acquia now offers a complete solution for building, managing, and delivering websites that are fully optimized to meet modern standards and digital content guidelines and that comply with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) and web accessibility legislation.

Monsido works with any content management system (CMS), including Drupal, the open source CMS that is the foundation of Acquia DXP. It is available as part of Acquia DXP or as a standalone offering.

(1) IDC, “Web Accessibility: Preparing for Compliance in 2025 Brings an Intersection of DEI and Customer Experience” by Marci Maddox, May 2023 (IDC #US48610922).

