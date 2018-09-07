Targetprocess, provider of a visual management platform for Agile teams and organizations, and business/software development consulting/training organization Net Objectives, today announced a strategic partnership enabling both companies to provide integrated solutions uniquely tailored to mid-sized enterprises.

Scaling Agile software delivery practices from a few teams up to dozens of teams requires more flexibility in software frameworks and the tools that support them. Too many companies are implementing complex frameworks without adapting them to their true needs, resulting in excessive overhead, waste and rejection by the organization. The partnership pairs Net Objectives’ FLEX (FLow for Enterprise Transformation) with the Targetprocess platform, which also supports SAFe, Scrum and Kanban. This integration will provide mid-sized software organizations with complete workflow management solutions that are designed to their specific needs. Regardless of approach, the collaboration will provide expert insights unavailable with other tools.

The partnership is the first of its kind that directly integrates Lean-Agile principles into the work management platform supporting them. In addition, by creating a pool of consultants certified in the proper use of Targetprocess, clients will be able to pick from several consultancies that best fit their budgets, locales and culture.

“It’s no secret that a one-size-fits-all approach is ineffective when it comes to Agile,” said Andrey Mihailenko, co-founder of Targetprocess. “Net Objectives and Targetprocess both have customization and scaling Agile practices in our DNA, so we deeply understand how to support the needs of fast-changing, mid-sized enterprises. The key is to provide full solutions, not methods or tools alone. Partnering with Net Objectives expands our services and embeds Lean-Agile expertise into our platform while differentiating us from vendors who are unable to adapt to a constantly evolving work environment. Together, we can maximize the value our customers receive from scaling Agile.”

“This marks the first time we’ve partnered with a product vendor in 20 years,” said Al Shalloway, CEO of Net Objectives. “Targetprocess is the only platform we’ve seen that focuses on core Lean-Agile principles – workflow visibility and systems-thinking. Our partnership represents the next wave in Agile – a true synergy between Lean-Agile principles and a straightforward way of presenting the information needed to take advantage of them. The heart of Agile is collaboration and feedback. However, there are many Lean principles that are ignored by frameworks and the people using them. Our collaboration lowers the bar, so to speak, of the expertise required to make good decisions based on Lean-Agile principles.”