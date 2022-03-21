U.S.A., March 14, 2021 — Olive, the automation company creating the Internet of Healthcare, today announced an alliance with NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader. The collaboration will fast track the creation of new healthcare solutions to transform the health experience for humans — both in the traditional healthcare setting and at home.

As a member of Olive’s Deploy, Develop and Distribute Partnership Programs, NTT DATA is leveraging Olive’s open platform to innovate, build and distribute solutions to Olive’s customers, which include some of the country’s largest health providers. Olive and NTT DATA will co-develop new Loops — applications that work on Olive’s platform to provide humans real-time intelligence — and new machine learning and robotic process automation (RPA) models. NTT DATA and Olive will devote an early focus to enabling efficiencies in supply chain and IT, with other disciplines to follow.

“This is an exciting period of growth at Olive, so the timing couldn’t be better for Olive and NTT DATA to team up,” said Patrick Jones, executive vice president, partnerships, Olive. “As we continue creating the Internet of Healthcare, our alliance with NTT DATA will allow us to reach existing customers, faster, as well as new ones across the world.”

The NTT Group, of which NTT DATA is a part, has more than 50 years of experience in healthcare services, an annual research and development investment of approximately $3.6 billion and an international data network. The alliance between Olive and NTT DATA will allow the companies to expand even further and have an impact across the health system enterprise.

“Healthcare expectations are higher than ever — consumers want a truly personalized experience that makes their entire healthcare journey easier to navigate, from the waiting room to the operating room and into the home,” said Lisa Esch, chief of strategy, innovation and provider industry solutions, NTT DATA Services. “We are thrilled to work with Olive to create innovative services that will build on Olive’s platform and customer base and help reimagine the human health experience.”

Olive and NTT DATA will co-host a series of sessions at HIMSS 2022 to showcase Olive & NTT DATA’s shared vision for the transformation of Healthcare.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA – part of the NTT Group – is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services, headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry, IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables clients to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients’ long-term success and combine global reach with local expertise to operate in over 50 countries. Visit us at nttdata.com.