DevOps platform provider Opsera today announced AI Code Assistant Insights, empowering enterprises

to improve developer productivity, impact, time savings and accelerate the ROI of their

investment in AI Code Assistants.

“IDC research finds that on average, developers estimate a 35% increase in their productivity

with the use of an AI coding assistant. However, it is challenging to have visibility into adoption

and measure these gains across the organization,” said Katie Norton, Research Manager,

DevSecOps at IDC. “The metrics available in Opsera’s Unified Insights should enable

organizations to demonstrate the ROI of GitHub Copilot adoption, enhancing their ability to track

and quantify productivity improvements.”

For enterprises looking to proactively measure the increase in ROI of their AI Code Assistant

investments and improve productivity across all software delivery tools, teams, and

environments, the new AI Code Assistant Insights in the Opsera Unified DevOps Platform

provides actionable insights on developer-level productivity, pinpoints areas to improve adoption

and includes reporting on the quality and success of AI suggestions.

Users can:

● Unify metrics across the “Code to Cloud” journey, incorporating DevEx KPIs (time

to PR, lead time, cycle time, and performance), source code metrics (commits, PRs,

throughput, quality, and security), and DORA metrics (deployment frequency, change

failure rate, lead time, and MTTR). This comprehensive approach allows you to measure

impact, acceptance rate, and velocity effectively.

● Gain actionable insights into team performance, including throughput, quality, velocity,

security, and stability, as well as developer-level metrics, to pinpoint areas for

improvement and optimize processes.

● Seamlessly integrate with leading AI code assistants like GitHub Copilot and Amazon

Q, offering a unique, holistic “single pane of glass” view of the entire development

lifecycle.

“AI Code Assistants are critical for developer productivity and efficiency, and we are proud to

enable engineering teams to adopt them and realize their benefits faster than ever before and

provide metrics on the positive impact,” said Kumar Chivukula, co-founder and CEO of Opsera.

“With Opsera’s Unified DevOps Platform, we provide persona and team-level insights, pinpoint

bottlenecks and inefficiencies using Opsera Hummingbird AI, and measure security and quality

across tools to help enterprises improve overall developer productivity and experience.”

Unlike other platforms, Opsera integrates with the entire software development lifecycle with

over 100 native integrations and unified data for SDLC, IaC, SaaS applications like Salesforce,

Databricks, and Snowflake, and mobile application development. This helps teams maximize

their investment and provides the most comprehensive