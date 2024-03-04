Pluralsight, a company focused on technology workforce development, has introduced AI sandboxes, which are interactive environments that developers can use to experiment with and learn about AI in an engaging and safe way.

These sandboxes are equipped with pre-configured AI cloud services, generative AI notebooks, and an array of large language models (LLMs). This setup is aimed at enabling users to experiment with AI technologies in a safe space, thereby helping organizations to save time and resources, reduce costs, and mitigate risks associated with setting up their own experimental environments.

Using AI cloud sandboxes, employees can initiate a live sandbox session on Amazon Web Services, Azure, or Google Cloud to practice skills using the cloud provider’s AI services. Users can save time, money, and resources by provisioning their own AI sandboxes without the need for separate cloud provider accounts.

Despite the vast potential that AI holds, there is a notable scarcity of profound AI expertise within the tech industry. According to Pluralsight’s recent AI Skills Report, a mere 12% of technologists possess considerable experience with AI technologies. This gap highlights a significant opportunity for growth and improvement in the field, underscoring the importance of platforms like AI sandboxes that facilitate practical learning and experimentation, according to the company.

“To take full advantage of the benefits that AI has to offer, companies need to invest in expanding the breadth and depth of their workforce’s technical knowledge,” said Greg Ceccarelli, chief product officer at Pluralsight. “Organizations that leverage Pluralsight’s AI sandboxes will have a safe, secure environment to upskill employees without fear of generating unintended cloud computing costs or the risk associated with learning in a production environment.”

Additional details are available here.