Splunk has revealed a new observability suite at its annual .conf20 user conference this week. The suite includes monitoring, investigation, and troubleshooting capabilities designed to accelerate users’ digital transformations.

“At Splunk, we believe modern application environments and open, cloud-native technologies will help our customers unlock greater business insights,” said Karthik Rau, vice president of observability at Splunk. “The Splunk Observability Suite makes it easier for organizations to accelerate their cloud migration and application modernization initiatives, and helps them deliver world-class digital experiences better than ever before.”

As part of the observability suite, the company announced Splunk Log Observer and Splunk Real User Monitoring. Log Observer brings logs to site reliability engineers, DevOps engineers and developers. It is cloud-based and features out-of-the-box integrations with cloud and messaging services. Splunk Real User Monitoring features the ability to understand and optimize digital experiences and user journeys. It features OpenTelemetry-based data collection, full-fidelity data ingestion, real-time streaming architecture, and AI-drive analytics. Both solutions are in beta.

RELATED CONTENT: Observability: It’s all about the data

The observability suite will also include Splunk Infrastructure Monitoring, Splunk APM, and Splunk On-Call.

The company also plans to expand the suite with newly announced acquisitions of Plumbr and Rigor. Plumbr is an application performance monitoring (APM) company with real user monitoring and deep app performance insights, while Rigor is a digital experience monitoring (DEM) provider with advanced synthetic monitoring and optimization tools.

According to the company, the acquisitions will provide a seamless end-to-end observability experience for users whether they are working in the cloud or on premise.

“Together, Plumbr and Rigor accelerate Splunk’s vision to deliver a comprehensive Observability Suite with best-in-class DEM and APM for all applications. Splunk is the industry’s leading enterprise-grade Observability Suite providing customers with a complete, full-fidelity view into their data,” said Tim Tully, chief technology officer at Splunk.