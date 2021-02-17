Nylas Workflows are pre-built composable templates that help developers quickly create end-to-end workflow automations across a broad range of applications.

Also, Workflows extend the Nylas platform’s automation capabilities from email, calendar, and contacts to integrate with business applications such as Slack and Microsoft Teams.

Additional details on the new platform are available here.

OutSystems raises $150 million

The latest funding round co-led by Abdiel Capital and Tiger Global puts OutSystems’ valuation at $9.5 billion.

OutSystems said that it will use the funding to expand its investments in research and development as well as its GTM strategy.

“By fundamentally changing the way software is built, OutSystems makes it possible for every organization to compete, innovate and grow with the developers they already have. We’re focused on helping customers succeed with their most challenging digital transformation initiatives, and today’s announcement is an acknowledgment of our progress on that journey,” said Paulo Rosado, the CEO and founder of OutSystems.

Quantum Computing Inc. launches Qatalyst, a Quantum Computing Application Accelerator

Qatalyst is a quantum application accelerator that focuses on executing complex computations to optimize supply chain, logistics, community detection, drug discovery, cybersecurity, transportation, and many others.

Developers don’t have to worry about the time-consuming and complex programming of new quantum workflows and coding to specific QPU hardware by using the six new API calls that the solution offers.

“We believe that this model will accelerate the benefits of quantum computing as an integral asset for current enterprise computational environments,” said Robert Liscouski, the CEO of QCI. “We’re making it possible for organizations of any size to solve problems, with quantum techniques playing a vital role in the speed and quality of their business decisions.”

Prometric partnered with GoodData to accelerate digital transformation

The analytics company GoodData announced a strategic partnership with the global testing services provider Prometric that will provide customers with data-driven intelligence for their digital transformations.

“Prometric’s solutions help individuals advance their careers and help employer customers adapt to market needs, even amidst a pandemic. This is the kind of socially impactful innovation we need more than ever right now,” said GoodData founder and CEO Roman Stanek. “We’re proud to partner with Prometric to transform their approach to data, take their services to the next level, and help more people get back to work.”

Additional details on the partnership are available here.

TigerGraph announces $105M Series C funding

The $105 million that TigerGraph acquired in the latest funding round was led by Tiger Global and it brought TigerGraph’s total funding raised to over $170 million.

“With its distributed native graph architecture, TigerGraph helps organizations scale fast and analyze many different aspects of data to be used with each other to form new models and generate new insights,” TigerGraph wrote in its latest press release.

The company will use the funding for product innovation and development to better support its customers, including TigerGraph Cloud on Google Cloud Platform, which will be available this March, plus further multi-region support on AWS and Azure.