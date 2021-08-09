Blockchain companies have raised $30.4 billion in total funding, marking an increase of 44% within a year, according to Block Arabia, a news media site in the field of financial markets.

Crunchbase data showed that 2018 was a record year for blockchain investment, but the next two years saw a significant slump. This year, investors began flocking back to the technology.

Block Arabia found that U.S. blockchain companies lead in the total value of investments, with $12.5 billion in funding rounds so far, followed by European companies at $6.1 billion and Asian companies at $5.4 billion.

Checkmarx acquires Dustico

Checkmarx’s acquisition of the startup, which developed unique methods to identify supply chain attacks, will expand the technology to Checkmarx’s software composition analysis tool, CxSCA.

This will add ML-driven behavioral analysis and contributor reputation indicators into the risk analysis equation, alongside the solution’s existing threat feed, independent security research, and the Exploitable Path capability.

Checkmarx stated that it is working on getting these new protections into CxSCA as soon as possible and will post updates on its site.

ONUG names two new members to its board

ONUG today announced the appointment of Shannon Lietz, vice president of Vulnerability Labs at Adobe, to the ONUG board as co-chair alongside Nick Lippis and Ernest Leffner, co-founders of ONUG.

Also, Yesim Akdeniz, managing director of architecture, technology and engineering at Citigroup, is being appointed to the ONUG board.

The ONUG board sets the tone and direction of open enterprise cloud frameworks for the industry that will best serve the interests of ONUG members which include companies like Bank of America, Cigna, Citigroup, FedEx, Fidelity Investments, Gap Inc., Pfizer, Target, Raytheon Technologies, Kaiser Permanente and moe.

ServiceNow to acquire Swarm64

ServiceNow signed an agreement to acquire the database performance company Swarm64 to help customers more effectively and efficiently manage data across many different use cases to execute complex, high-speed data analytics at a mass scale.

Swarm64 was co-founded in 2013 to accelerate PostgreSQL database performance through a combination of analytical and transactional database capabilities that support large-scale, intelligent workflows and enable best-in-class performance and scalability.

ServiceNow expects to complete the acquisition of Swarm64 in Q3 2021. Additional details are available here.

Apache weekly update

This week at the Apache Software Foundation saw Apache Pinot, a distributed Big Data analytics infrastructure created to deliver scalable real-time analytics, move up to a Top-Level Project.

New releases this week include Geode 1.13.4, Camel 3.11.1, Commons CSV 1.9.0, and Commons DBCP 2.9.0