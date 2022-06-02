Organizations need to measure their value stream effectively, but once they do, they usually expand upon that adoption, according to Chris Condo, principal analyst with Forrester Research at the VSMcon 2022 talk “Forrester’s View of VSM 2022.”

One of the best ways to get started with value stream management is to build a value stream map. It’s a tangible way to understand a business’s process and to see how interconnected all of the different teams are.

“That’s really an important aspect of value stream management, the idea that in business starts with an idea, but then it goes through a lot of different phases, a lot of different teams to actually deliver the value and realize the value. And the idea behind value management is really to try to create that in a holistic kind of view,” Condo said…

Read the full article that was originally posted on VSM Times.