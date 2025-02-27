Cut Costs, Not Insights: A Practical Guide to Telemetry Data Optimization | SD Times Webinar with Mezmo

Managing telemetry data efficiently is a constant balancing act—how do you maximize visibility while controlling costs? In this webinar, we’ll show you how Mezmo’s telemetry pipeline helps you make smarter decisions about your data.

We’ll start with data profiling—understanding what’s in your logs and identifying what truly matters. Then, we’ll demonstrate how you can reduce basic web traffic logs by 40-60% without losing valuable insights, cutting out noise while maintaining fidelity.

From there, we’ll explore strategic routing options, like sending long-term logs to an affordable S3 bucket while ensuring critical data flows into your observability tool or Mezmo’s Log Management solution. Plus, when incidents arise, you can automatically switch to full-fidelity ingestion to get the complete picture.

Join us to see how Mezmo helps you optimize telemetry data, reduce costs, and improve operational efficiency — without sacrificing the insights you need.