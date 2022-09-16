Enterprise collaboration software company Appfire announced the acquisition of the German company 7pace, creators of the 7pace Timetracker, which is a time tracking solution for development teams.

The acquisition will bring the solution into the Atlassian ecosystem and will help expand time management offerings for customers.

Timetracker incorporates AI and machine learning to capture time data within a developer’s workflow so that teams can gain real-time insights to improve work across multiple platforms.

“At Appfire, we follow teams, not tools,” said Randall Ward, co-founder and CEO of Appfire. “To drive success and ambitious transformation, product developers need to spend more time innovating. 7pace has developed an AI-driven experience that teams not only need, but want, and we’re thrilled to welcome Marc Schaeffler and the 7pace team to Appfire.”

The tool automates standard tasks, allows teams to create reports, and helps forecast project time. 7pace Timetracker can integrate into existing IT landscapes. 7pace offers a desktop app, an integrated API, and more options to get project and time data.