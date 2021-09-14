WALNUT CREEK, Calif., September 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Exadel (exadel.com), a software engineering company delivering digital platforms and products, today announced it has acquired Coppei (https://coppeipartners.com/) a Seattle-based digital business strategy and technology consultancy serving global Fortune 500 clients. Coppei will continue to operate as an independent brand.

The complementary services of Coppei’s digital strategy and advanced data insight expertise combined with Exadel’s globally distributed software engineering services immediately positions the organization to provide full-service disruptive technology solutions. Coppei brings years of consulting experience, which will enable clients to gain an even clearer vision of their path to innovation and transformation.

“With the addition of Coppei, Exadel is now positioned as a global technology company that integrates strategy, design, and software engineering to transform enterprises into modern digital businesses,” said Fima Katz, CEO of Exadel. “We find that many large organizations need the strategic direction that consulting offers along with the execution of building digital technologies to drive their mission forward. We are excited to offer current and future clients the comprehensive and proven consulting capabilities the Coppei team has to offer along with Exadel’s exceptional engineering services.”

“We are thrilled to join the Exadel family as the integration of Exadel’s software engineering services and Coppei’s strategic data-driven business solutions provides us the ability to truly engineer business value for our clients,” said Travis Larsen, CEO of Coppei. “We can now build and deliver digital business strategies, architecture, and advanced analytics solutions with cloud-based software engineering solutions that include enterprise platform development, artificial intelligence, digital marketing, and internet of things. This will delight our clients and create new opportunities for our team.”

“Sun Capital could not be more pleased with the combination of these two world-class professional services firms in our technology vertical,” said Elizabeth de Saint-Aignan, Managing Director at Sun Capital. “Digital business consulting has already displaced traditional business consulting and businesses will continue to increase their reliance on external consultants at a pace and scale that we have never experienced before. We are confident that the addition of Coppei’s capabilities with Exadel’s service offerings will create a digital transformation solutions powerhouse for clients in the ultra-competitive digital marketplace. We are excited to continue our investments in our technology vertical to accelerate this growth.”

The acquisition was supported by an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners who acquired Exadel in March 2021.

About Coppei

Coppei is a digital business strategy and technology consultancy. We are business technologists with a true desire to partner with our clients to build data-centric digital business solutions that drive innovation and enable them to accelerate past their competitors by maintaining or disrupting the status quo in their respective industries. For the past 20 years we have focused on the core values of human decency, compassion, and trust above all other professional virtues. For more information on Coppei services and areas of expertise, visit coppeipartners.com and follow us on Linkedin.

About Exadel



Exadel is a software engineering company that delivers the digital platforms, products, and applications our clients need to run and grow their businesses. For more than 20 years we have developed solutions that accelerate the speed, quality, and efficiency of our delivery while adding value to our customers. Since the advent of the cloud, Exadel has helped companies get the most out of their data, reducing expenditure and increasing scalability and access. A Forrester-recognized market leader in distributed Agile, we are proud of our long history of partnering with the largest brands across all industries. For more information on Exadel services and areas of expertise, visit exadel.com and follow us on Linkedin and Twitter @exadel.

About Sun Capital Partners, Inc.

Sun Capital Partners, Inc. is a global private equity firm focused on partnering with outstanding management teams to accelerate value creation. Since 1995, Sun Capital has invested in more than 425 companies worldwide with revenues in excess of $50 billion across a broad range of industries and transaction structures. The Firm has built a reputation as a trusted partner, recognized for its operational experience. Sun Capital focuses on defensible businesses in growing markets with tangible performance improvement opportunities in the Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial, and Technology sectors. The Firm has offices in Boca Raton, Los Angeles and New York, and an affiliate with offices in London.