In an effort to help software companies better understand how their products and solutions are being used, Flexera has acquired the software usage analytics provider Revulytics.

In a recent report from Flexera, the company found that while companies who understand usage are more confident in the value they bring, only 35% companies are able to obtain that usage data. Flexera hopes the addition with Revulytics will provide more insight into the usage of products with compliance data analytics, user behavior and telemetry, and in-app messaging.

“Software monetization is more than licensing and enforcement; it’s also about understanding actual product usage. This insight enables product teams to make better, data-driven decisions and gives compliance teams the actionable data they need to generate revenue from unlicensed use,” said Brent Pietrzak, SVP and general manager of Flexera’s Supplier Division. “With the incredible people and products at Revulytics, we are expanding our offering to provide software and technology companies with even more insights to build and implement their digital business models.”

Key capabilities Revulytics will bring to Flexera include:

Compliance intelligence: the ability to see where pirated versions of software are being used

Usage intelligence: insight into feature usage, customer behavior analysis and dashboards with analytics and telemetry.

“Revulytics has helped the world’s leading software vendors drive better business outcomes. Our customers are benefiting from the growing value of software usage analytics – from our compliance solutions that directly increase new license revenue to product management solutions that deliver better applications that their customers love.” said Joseph Noonan, President and CEO of Revulytics. “By joining forces with Flexera, the expanded portfolio allows our customers to realize even more value from their IP, improve customer relationships, and grow their business.”