Melissa, a leading provider of global data quality and address management solutions, today announced increased popularity and implementation of its industry-leading products and services. In a historic year—marked by a global pandemic, related economic setbacks, and a contentious U.S. election—address data accuracy proved of utmost importance. For example, the ongoing Melissa COVID-19 Donation Program prompted broader use of the company’s address verification solutions which has enabled the successful delivery of essential products and services to citizens impacted by COVID-19 shutdowns. These same Melissa tools have empowered more organizations to take advantage of widespread e-commerce adoption through timely, accurate order delivery fueling favorable customer experiences that, if nurtured, can extend into this year and beyond. And, with up-to-date citizen data from Melissa, jurisdictions were able to perfect their voter rolls to ensure that only rightfully registered constituents take part in the election process, either in person or by mail.

These Melissa accomplishments were further exemplified via several industry accolades including designation as a leader in the G2 Grid Report for Data Quality (both Summer and Fall), and a Niche Player in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions for completeness of vision and ability to execute. The company also eclipsed 100 billion+ North American address lookups – a significant milestone earned throughout its 35-year history.

“In a year like no other, the broad utility of an accurate address was front and center, and businesses in just about every industry striving to improve the customer experience understand its clear advantages, not just in challenging times but at all times,” said Greg Brown, Vice President, Global Marketing, Melissa. “For this reason, Melissa has seen interest in its data tools soar throughout 2020 and into the new year. Recognition from G2 and Gartner echo the impact of the almighty address and reflect its importance as a business priority.”

To gain more insight Melissa products and services, or to connect with members of Melissa’s global intelligence team, visit www.melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA.