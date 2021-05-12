Melissa, a leading provider of global data quality and address management solutions, today announced full contact intelligence tools and solutions for direct marketers, linking personal and professional data for a single contact. Melissa’s tools and services pair robust consumer data with a spectrum of third-party datasets, empowering marketers with identity cross-matching that closes gaps in data profiles and delivers a full, single view of the customer.

“Enhancing B2B campaign strategies with residential data recognizes that solo or displaced workers have moved from the traditional workplace to home offices. For direct mailers, this means getting smarter and more efficient, better managing the blurred lines between B2B and B2C marketing strategies and channels,” said Greg Brown, vice president of global marketing, Melissa.

Melissa’s identity cross-matching technology relies on an individual’s known details to complete missing elements. With just one piece of data, such as an email address, phone number, or address, organizations can find and verify more information about an individual and create more thorough customer records. Marketers can confirm an identity, amend addresses, and append missing contact information, for example, enhancing business contact data with consumer information such as home address, along with associated emails and phones.

Data is validated against multi-sourced datasets, such as telecom data, USPS datasets, title and deed information, financials, GIS, and more. This also increases accuracy by ensuring valid and correct links between the data and customer identity.

