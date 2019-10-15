Melissa has announced new updates to its customer data verification solution Unison. Unison is a browser-based data cleaning and reporting solution designed to help data stewards create and maintain data quality without any programming knowledge.

New features include a wizard-based matching interface, fuzzy match scoring, and improved reporting.

“Our existing MatchUp deduplication software is known for its unparalleled deterministic and probabilistic data matching capabilities, however the process for creating these matching projects can become quite involved and complex, especially for novice users,” said Bud Walker, vice president of enterprise sales and strategy at Melissa. “So, in Unison, we created specialized AI that automatically determines the most optimized approach for the dedupe process, as it is able to understand the data you work with and what’s needed for matching.”

The new wizard-based interface is designed to match across multiple data sets, in different formats, and at once in a single project. The unique fuzzing matching score is designed to provide a threshold value for duplicate data, the company explained.

“Unison is the result of years of data management experience and addressing our customers’ needs for an easy-to-use, holistic customer data verification console,” said Walker. “It provides everything a data steward could ask for: a no-code, browser-based data quality tool that is scalable, works on-premise for security, and blazing speed; offers role-based capabilities and configurable user rights; and delivers simply beautiful reporting.”

Unison supports Oracle, SQL Server and MySQL databases. Other features include parsing, matching, profiling, and data cleansing.