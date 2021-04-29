Atlassian announced a new DevOps experience at its Team ‘21 conference this week. Open DevOps is a development solution built on Jira designed to connect software development teams, tools and technologies.

“We believe that every software team should choose the best tools and technology without sacrificing the ability to collaborate across the company. That’s why our approach is open and integrated – open so teams can use the tools of their choice, and integrated so collaboration doesn’t come at the expense of velocity,” Suzie Prince, head of product, DevOps at Atlassian, wrote in a post.

Open DevOps combines Atlassian products and partner offerings such as Jira Software, Confluence, Bitbucket, Opsgenie, GitHub and GitLab.

“GitLab and Atlassian are both strongly committed to meeting the needs of our users. We’re proud of the work we’ve done together with GitLab and Jira integration. Our joint customers gain the autonomy to remain in their chosen context and tool, without sacrificing visibility or the ability to collaborate,” said Patrick Deuley, senior product manager at GitLab.

Features include:

Ability to code in Jira with integrated Git repositories

Ability to deploy in Jira with support for Bitbucket Pipelines, GitLab, Jenkins, Azure DevOps, CircleCI and JFrog

On-call schedule in Jira so the right person is notified when something breaks

Pages in Jira to access templates for change management, runbooks and post-incident reviews

Automation in Jira to create workflows across development tools and keep work in sync

Deployment frequency trends to see how over teams ship value over time

Cycle time trends to provide better insights into bottlenecks and improve team performance

Other Open DevOps integrations include: Snyk for security; mabl, SmartBear and XRay for testing; LaunchDarkly and Split for feature flagging; Datadog, Dynatrace, Sentry and Sumo Logic for Observability; and CircleCI, JFrog, Codefresh, Harness and GitLab for CI/CD.

The company also announced a new program to create products in collaboration with customers and a new effort to bring Jira to non-technical teams.

The Point A program includes Jira Work Management for tracking coordinating and managing work; Jira Product Discovery, a product management tool for Agile teams; Team Central to ensure teams are connected and able to communicate; Compass to connect engineering output with teams; and Halp, a modern ticketing help desk tool. Jira Work Management also enables marketing, HR, finance and design teams to manage projects with their technical counterparts.

“This is one of our biggest set of product announcements in the history of Atlassian. Point A is a game-changer for us. It means we can deliver world-class innovation at a fast pace with our customers, on cloud,” said Mike Cannon-Brookes, co-founder and co-CEO of Atlassian. ““We are building products to truly empower the modern enterprise. Our expansion into business teams with Jira Work Management means every team across an organization can now unlock the power of Jira.”