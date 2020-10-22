CI/CD and DevOps tool provider Harness is preparing for the next-generation of software delivery with the announcement of two new modules at its {Unscripted} 2020 inaugural user conference this week. The new modules, Continuous Integration Enterprise and Continuous Features, are designed to enforce quality and compliance, reduce the time to remediate vulnerabilities, and provide continuous deployment.

Continuous Integration Enterprise is an AI/ML-powered continuous integration solution for building and testing cycles. The module comes from Harness’ acquisition of CI company Drone.io and includes familiar features such as container-based pipelines, quick bootstrapping, low maintenance, customizations, and parallel step execution.

Continuous Features is a feature flag management solution that tackles “feature sprawl” and “progressive delivery,” and reduces the time it takes to release features. It includes a visual interface for feature verification and analytics, and an easy-to-use dashboard to monitor flags.

“The rise of cloud-native architectures and increased fragmentation of infrastructure environments makes shipping software in a scalable and secure manner an incredible challenge.” said Jyoti Bansal, CEO and co-founder, Harness. “That’s why Harness is focused on building the next generation of software solutions and contributing to open source projects to make it easier to get to better software more quickly. Whether our customers are running applications in containers, in the cloud or on-premises, we are here to help. We are meeting our customers where they are and taking them to where they need to be in an increasingly multi-cloud world.”

The beta for these modules is expected to be available in Q4.

The company also made a number of updates to its continuous delivery, continuous verification and continuous efficiency solutions. For continuous efficiency, Harness’ “Project Lightning” will help eliminate cloud waste and save users 40-75% on their public cloud bill, according to the company.

Harness’ continuous delivery-as-a-service platform features a new user interface, GitOps, pipelines-as-code, bi-directional sync, conflict management, and templates for standardizing deployments.

The continuous verification solution provides greater visibility into the impact of changes within any environment.