Vista Equity Partners has announced it is acquiring a majority interest in Sonatype. Going forward, the companies will work together to continue to provide DevOps automation and open-source governance solutions.

“At Sonatype, our vision, strategy, and execution have long been focused on helping software engineering teams scale DevOps by automatically harnessing all of the good that open source has to offer, while minimizing the inherent risks. Vista, perhaps more than anyone else in the world, understands our vision and appreciates the strategic importance of our mission,” Sonatype’s CEO Wayne Jackson and CTO Brian Fox wrote in a post.

Sonatype will continue to operate as normal. With Vista as a new partner, the company explained it will be able to continue to focus and foster its Nexus solutions and community with Nexus Repository Manager, Nexus Lifecycle, Nexus Firewall, Nexus Auditor, and the full Nexus Platform. Sonatype will also continue to invest in Central Repository and Nexus Repository Manager OSS. “And you should expect that we will continue to contribute new innovations like Sonatype Nancy, Sonatype Goalie, Sonatype DepShield (a GitHub integration), and OSS Index for purposes of helping front-line developers build more secure code, with less hassle,” Jackson and Fox wrote.

“Open source tools are an invaluable resource that enable companies and developers to keep up with the demand to deliver software applications at a rapidly accelerating pace,” said Patrick Severson, principal at Vista Equity Partners. “Wayne and his team have built an impressive business and an innovative portfolio of products that empower software development teams to continuously innovate responsibly and with the highest quality and most secure open source across every stage of the digital supply chain. We are pleased to partner with Sonatype as they continue to grow their company in the large and rapidly expanding DevOps market.”