This week’s project, Codecov, originally claimed to be an open-source project, but in a subsequent post the day after the people behind the project apologized for referring to BUSL-1.1 as Open Source and explained the thought process behind the decision in detail.

The definition of open source is outlined by the Open Source Initiative (OSI) in the Open Source Definition (OSD), which lays down specific criteria that a software license must meet to be considered open source. However, at times there are organizations that might get that wrong as Codecov claimed in this post.

“We wrongly used the term Open Source; while unintentional, we should have known better. We let our emotions get the best of trying to explain our position, rather than stepping back and addressing the problem,” David Cramer, co-founder and CTO at Sentry, wrote.

Codecov is an all-in-one code coverage reporting solution for any test suite — giving developers actionable insights to deploy reliable code with confidence. Codecov started back in 2015 – first by solving the company’s own problems in the code coverage space, and then later solving those problems for nearly 1.5 million other people.

Users can view all coverage reporting in one place, utilize cross-repo analytics to enhance the visibility into microservice architecture.Codecov can be used with any language, CI Tool, Test Suite and Code Host.

Users can also separate and categorize their coverage reports to the relevant tests and features in your product with Carryforward Flags – ideal for monorepos and multi-test setups.

The project can be found on GitHub here.