This week’s open-source project of the week is Lockdown, the first open-source firewall for iOS created by the team that launched Confirmed VPN last December.

According to the creators of the free app, Duet Display CEO Rahul Dewan and former iCloud engineer Johnny Lin, the firewall allows users to block any connection to any domain and aims to protect users privacy across the web. They explained the firewall does everything on-device and doesn’t connect to any servers or third-party analytics to increase privacy.

“Since firewalls have access to everything you do, it’s critical that any firewall you use should be open source. Lockdown is 100 percent open source,” Lockdown wrote in the App Store. “Everything Lockdown does stays on the device, so what you see is what you get, and nothing more or less, because that’s the way it should be.

The makers also said this allows users to browse faster because it blocks out any unwanted connections. The code has been shared on GitHub here.