In an effort to help its developers be more productive, Twilio has announced the beta version of Twilio CLI. It is an open-source command line interface that enables developers to access Twilio through their command prompt.

“It’s hard to beat the flexibility and power that a CLI provides at development time. Until now, there was no CLI designed for typical communications requirements,” Ashley Roach, the product manager for developer interfaces at Twilio, wrote in a post.

The Twilio CLI allows users to access all of Twilio’s APIs, tail logs, send emails via SendGrid and manage phone numbers. In addition, users can access even more commands through $ twilio help.

The project’s pluggable architecture also allows developers to extend their toolchains and use other plugins such as the serverless toolkit plugin to build and deploy Twilio functions.