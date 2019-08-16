In an effort to help its developers be more productive, Twilio has announced the beta version of Twilio CLI. It is an open-source command line interface that enables developers to access Twilio through their command prompt.

“It’s hard to beat the flexibility and power that a CLI provides at development time. Until now, there was no CLI designed for typical communications requirements,” Ashley Roach, the product manager for developer interfaces at Twilio, wrote in a post

The Twilio CLI allows users to access all of Twilio’s APIs, tail logs, send emails via SendGrid and manage phone numbers. In addition, users can access even more commands through $ twilio help. 

The project’s pluggable architecture also allows developers to extend their toolchains and use other plugins such as the serverless toolkit plugin to build and deploy Twilio functions. 