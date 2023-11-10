SD Times Live! Microwebinar Series – Performance Testing with HCLSoftware

SD Times and HCLSoftware will be presenting a series of microwebinars about performance testing. This series will give you insights into performance testing, managing data while testing, and how to design tests with AI. With software complexity continuing to grow, the need for security testing is more compelling than ever. In this SD Times Live! Microwebinar series with HCLSoftware’s OneTest, we’ll explore where SCA, SAST, DAST and IAST can be most useful and help organizations reduce their vulnerability footprint.

Featured Speakers:

David Rubinstein – Editorial Director of SD Times

Editorial Director of SD Times Martin Lescuyer – Product Manager at HCLSoftware

November 14 @ 1:00PM ET | 10:00PM PT

A Journey Toward Deeper Performance Insights w/ HCLSoftware Product Manager Martin Lescuyer

In this introductory talk, Martin Lescuyer, HCL OneTest Product Manager, will explain why performance testing is critical to businesses – it has a direct correlation to conversion rates – and how to test your performance using automation.

November 16 @ 1:00PM ET | 10:00PM PT

Data Generation for Testing w/ HCLSoftware Product Manager Martin Lescuyer

Data is everywhere, and is especially important in testing – including performance, API, UI and functional testing. In this episode Martin Lescuyer, HCL OneTest Product Manager, discusses how creating data models and definitions can be used effectively to generate tests and scenarios for application testing. And, he hints at an upcoming rebranding.

November 20 @ 1:00PM ET | 10:00PM PT

Test Creation from Design Mockups w/ HCLSoftware Product Manager Martin Lescuyer

In the final episode of this series, Martin Lescuyer discusses how test designs, powered by AI, can become the actual tests organizations need to ensure their applications are performing at their peak.

