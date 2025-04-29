SD Times Live! Microwebinar Series — with Accusoft

ActiveState is revolutionizing open source management with a streamlined, secure, and scalable approach. In this microwebinar series, learn how ActiveState helps DevSecOps teams eliminate the complexities of managing open source, securing the software supply chain, and integrating with your CI/CD workflows. With experts like CTO Scott Robertson and Product Director Pete Garcin, discover how ActiveState is transforming open source management, helping people focus on innovation, not bottlenecks.

Episode 1: Not Your Old ActiveState – Tame Open Source Complexity

Open source is powerful, but managing it can be a nightmare. Meet the new ActiveState, where we tame the chaos and help your DevSecOps teams secure, streamline, and accelerate software development and deployment. From source to production, we eliminate the headaches so you can focus on innovating. Learn how we’re transforming open source management.

Scott Robertson – CTO, ActiveState

Pete Garcin – Director of Product, ActiveState