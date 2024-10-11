SD Times Live! Microwebinar Series — with ActiveState

ActiveState is revolutionizing open source management with a streamlined, secure, and scalable approach. In this microwebinar series, learn how ActiveState helps DevSecOps teams eliminate the complexities of managing open source, securing the software supply chain, and integrating with your CI/CD workflows. With experts like CTO Scott R and Product Director Pete G, discover how ActiveState is transforming open source management, helping people focus on innovation, not bottlenecks.

Episode 1: Not Your Old ActiveState – Tame Open Source Complexity

Open source is powerful, but managing it can be a nightmare. Meet the new ActiveState, where we tame the chaos and help your DevSecOps teams secure, streamline, and accelerate software development and deployment. From source to production, we eliminate the headaches so you can focus on innovating. Learn how we’re transforming open source management.

Scott R – CTO, ActiveState

Pete G – Director of Product, ActiveState

Episode 2: Secure Your Software Supply Chain Without the Hassle

Forget the old struggles of securing your software supply chain. The new ActiveState makes it seamless. We bake security into every step—from build to deploy to maintain—integrating effortlessly with your CI services and developer tools. Learn how to stay secure and move faster, with zero friction.

Pete G – Director of Product, ActiveStae

Pablo FB – Team lead of tools and infrastructure, ActiveState

Episode 3: The Future of Open Source Management is Here

Old ways of managing open source and remediating vulnerabilities slowing you down? With the new ActiveState, integrating open source management is frictionless and scalable across any team, language, or infrastructure. We’ve got you covered from Python to Java and beyond, so you can focus on building—without bottlenecks. Come see how we’re making managing open source effortless.

Pete G – Director of Product

Nicole S – Sr Manager Security