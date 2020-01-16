Quantum Machines announced that it would join IBM’s Q Network, which will result in a compiler between IBM’s quantum computing programming languages and those of QM.

Quantum Machines announced that it would join IBM’s Q Network, which will result in a compiler between IBM’s quantum computing programming languages and those of QM.

The IBM Q Network brings together startups, universities, research labs and Fortune 500 companies to explore the viability of quantum solutions to real-world problems.

Meanwhile, QM’s full-stack Quantum Orchestration Platform optimizes the use of all quantum processors, right out-of-the-box from an intuitive and convenient interface.

Next.js 9.2 is now available

Next.js 9.2 is now available with built-in CSS support for global stylesheets and built-in module support for component-level styles.

The Google Chrome team heavily optimized Next.js’ code-splitting strategy which resulted in smaller client-side bundles.

In addition, Next.js’ Dynamic Routes now support catch-all routes, supporting a variety of new use-cases such as for CMS-powered websites.

Splice Machine 3.0 now available

Splice Machine announced the next major release of its platform, Splice Machine 3.0, available in early Q1 2020.

It offers exhaustive SQL support, high performance for all workloads, native machine learning AI capabilities, and unified deployment on-premise and on the cloud.

“The Splice Machine platform offers a lower risk, lower-cost approach to moving off of platforms like Oracle and IBM DB2 because enterprises can get scale-out, data type flexibility, and in-database machine learning and AI – without abandoning SQL,” said Monte Zweben, the co-founder and CEO of Splice Machine.

