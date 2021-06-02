Checkmarx is the global leader in providing software security solutions that unify with modern application development initiatives like DevOps to reduce and remediate risk from software vulnerabilities. Checkmarx delivers the industry’s most comprehensive suite of Application Security Testing solutions and is trusted by more than 40 of the Fortune 100 companies and half of the Fortune 50. Checkmarx solutions are used by over 1400 customers worldwide in 70+ countries to measurably improve applications security programs.

Digital.ai Essential App Protection is a low code, easy-to-use solution that provides a first line of defense against application layer attacks. It prevents apps from running in unsafe environments while providing timely intelligence into how, when, and where apps are being attacked. Essential App Protection is the latest addition to Digital.ai’s comprehensive application and data protection portfolio which prevents reverse engineering, code tampering, IP theft, data exfiltration, malware, and more in today’s ever-changing threat landscape.

HCL AppScan delivers a best-in-class application security testing platform to ensure your business, and your customers, are less vulnerable to attacks. Part of HCL Software, the AppScan platform helps organizations adopt powerful DevSecOps to pinpoint and remediate application vulnerabilities in every phase of the development lifecycle. Application security testing with HCL AppScan shifts security left to ensure compliance with regulations and catch issues when the cost to address them is low.

Sonatype is the leader in developer-friendly, full-spectrum software supply chain management providing organizations total control of their cloud-native development lifecycles, including third-party open-source code, first-party source code, Infrastructure as Code, and containerized code. The company’s Nexus Lifecycle and Platform automatically enforces open-source governance and controls risk across every phase of the SDLC. Fueled by Nexus Intelligence, which includes in-depth security, license, and quality information on millions of open-source components across dozens of ecosystems, the platform precisely identifies open-source risk and provides expert remediation guidance, empowering developers to innovate faster.

Aqua Security enables enterprises to secure their container and cloud-native applications from development to production, accelerating application deployment and bridging the gap between DevOps and IT security. The Aqua Container Security Platform protects applications running on-premises or in the cloud, across a broad range of platform technologies, orchestrators and cloud providers. Aqua secures the entire software development life cycle, including image scanning for known vulnerabilities during the build process, image assurance to enforce policies for production code as it is deployed, and run-time controls for visibility into application activity, allowing organizations to mitigate threats and block attacks in real-time.

Contrast Security achieves comprehensive security observability across the entire software life cycle that enables users to remediate critical vulnerabilities and protect against real threats faster and easier. Contrast OSS allows organizations to establish a comprehensive view of all open-source components and their risks and Contrast Assess uses instrumentation to embed security directly into the development pipeline. It automatically identifies and diagnoses software vulnerabilities in applications and application programming interfaces (APIs).

Bugcrowd reduces risk with coverage powered by its crowdsourced cybersecurity platform. Crowdsourced security supports today’s key attack surfaces, on all key platforms, as well as “the unknown.” As organizations move to cloud architectures and applications, the biggest concerns are web application front ends and APIs, which may be deployed on IoT devices, mobile apps, or on-prem/cloud. All of these can be evaluated for risk by crowdsourced security. Furthermore, a public crowd program can uncover risks in areas unknown to the security organization, such as shadow IT applications or exposed perimeter interfaces.

FOSSA enables users to get an accurate view of their open-source dependencies with Deep Discovery. It adds deep license scanning, dependency analysis, and intelligent compliance into a users’ real-time development workflow. FOSSA natively supports complicated workflows including multiple branches, tags and release channels. This allows users to compare releases, see what changed and integrate with code review to preview patches before they bring in issues.

Palo Alto Networks prevents attacks with its intelligent network security suite featuring an ML-powered next-generation firewall. Its Cortex DR solution is a detection and response platform that runs on fully integrated endpoint, network, and cloud data. Users can manage alerts, standardize processes and automate actions of over 300 third-party products with Cortex.

Parasoft offers static analysis, dynamic analysis, unit testing, and code coverage for software testing of embedded systems to ensure they are safe, secure, and reliable. Parasoft solutions are built to automate functional safety compliance and keep up with the ever-changing coding standards — so users can rest assured that their application remains compliant at all times.

Signal Sciences – acquired by Fastly, is a hybrid and multi-cloud platform that provides next-gen WAF, API Security, RASP, Advanced Rate Limiting, Bot protection and DDoS protection, purpose-built to eliminate the challenges of legacy WAF. The company’s unified web application and API protection platform provides comprehensive web attack detection and real-time visibility across any environment.

Snyk’s Open Source Security management automatically finds, prioritizes and fixes vulnerabilities in users’ open-source dependencies throughout the development process. Snyk’s dependency path analysis which allows you to understand the dependency path through which transitive vulnerabilities were introduced. Snyk also offers an Infrastructure as Code solution that helps developers find and fix security issues in Terraform and Kubernetes code.

Splunk predicts and prevents problems with one unified monitoring experience. Its Data-to-Everything Platform unlocks data across all operations and the business and offers AI-driven insights so that IT teams can see the technical details and impact on the business when issues occur. It also provides security professionals with comprehensive capabilities that accelerate threat detection, investigation. The platform offers full-stack, real-time cloud monitoring, complete trace data analysis and alerts, and a mobile-first automated incident response.

Synopsys helps development teams build secure, high-quality software, minimizing risks while maximizing speed and productivity. Synopsys, a recognized leader in application security, provides static analysis, software composition analysis, and dynamic analysis solutions that enable teams to quickly find and fix vulnerabilities and defects in proprietary code, open-source components, and application behavior. With a combination of industry-leading tools, services, and expertise, only Synopsys helps organizations optimize security and quality in DevSecOps and throughout the software development life cycle.

Veracode offers a holistic, scalable way to manage security risk across your entire application portfolio. It provides visibility into application status across all testing types, including SAST, DAST, SCA, and manual penetration testing, in one centralized view. Its solution provides instant security feedback in the IDE, fix-first recommendations alongside findings, automated fix advice, and code reviews with secure coding experts. Veracode’s program managers also advise teams on flaw types prevalent in particular development teams, suggesting targeted training courses to further reduce new flaws.

WhiteHat Security’s Application Security Platform is a cloud service that allows organizations to bridge the gap between security and development to deliver secure applications at the speed of business. Its software security solutions work across departments to provide fast turnaround times for Agile environments, near-zero false positives and precise remediation plans while reducing wasted time verifying vulnerabilities, threats and costs for faster deployment.

WhiteSource enables users to secure and manage open-source components in their apps and containers with support for over 200 languages and frameworks, automated remediation with policies and fixed pull requests, and advanced license compliance policies and reporting. WhiteSource automatically generates detailed reports using the most up-to-date data, so the information remains as accurate as possible. With automated reports, users can have the freshest data on hand, saving time and energy, and become truly agile.