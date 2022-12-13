Contrast Security launched its developer-focused education program Contrast Security Learning Hub and the Contrast Community forum to broaden access to secure coding practices.

The learning hub is a free program that provides interactive lessons on vulnerabilities across different languages and ecosystems. The program covers existing OWASP topics and JavaScript, Java, .NET, and Node.js programming languages. According to the company, there are approximately 35 lessons planned for next year.

The free Contrast Community serves as a space for developers at any level of security knowledge to advance their understanding of code security.

Next year, the community will offer exclusive community-only events, hands-on demo sessions, technical support, early access to exclusive Contrast content, and eligibility to become part of Contrast’s upcoming Ambassador Program.

“Developers have continued to take more responsibility for code security, and as security vendors, we need to do more than just offer competitive security tools. At Contrast, we are breaking the vicious cycle and educating developers on what vulnerabilities they are scanning for, how critical it is to remediate them and how the vulnerabilities will impact their code,” said Steve Wilson, the chief product officer at Contrast Security.