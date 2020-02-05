Parasoft, the global automated software testing authority since 1987, announced today their partnership with HackEDU, an interactive cybersecurity training company. This new partnership will allow organizations to train their developers and testers on the latest threats and mitigations for modern secure software development. Parasoft offers the best in class Static Analysis Security Testing (SAST) solutions, and HackEDU provides innovative hands-on secure coding training covering the latest technologies and threats. Coupled with Parasoft, teams now get the benefit of HackEDU’s training directly related to the security issues they are working on, right at the moment it’s needed.

Read about how Parasoft and HackEDU’s solutions scale application security efforts with limited resources in this blog post: https://blog.hackedu.com/top-6-application-security-must-dos-with-limited-resources

“The reason why the industry has insecure software today is that most software developers don’t understand the principles of application security. Parasoft provides the tools that testers and developers need to secure their software,” stated Arthur Hicken, Evangelist for Parasoft. “The partnership with HackEDU brings vital training and knowledge to your team, giving them the necessary skills to harden your application against today’s threats.”

The community relies on training and tools for a secure software development lifecycle. Making hands-on, interactive training available inside the tools is the most effective way for a team to address their security challenges.

When Parasoft finds security vulnerabilities, HackEDU helps developers understand how to fix the issues as well as ensure that they do not happen again. Together, Parasoft and HackEDU cover essential aspects of the secure software development lifecycle and help improve the security of software applications.

“HackEDU and Parasoft’s partnership helps give developers just-in-time training: the right training, when they need it, and in their own development environment,” said Jared Ablon, HackEDU’s CEO. “This helps busy development teams focus on training that is most relevant to them and to eliminate known vulnerabilities directly at the source.”