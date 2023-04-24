Slack has launched its next-generation platform with new features and capabilities to make it easier for developers to build and distribute apps on the Slack platform.

The platform includes modular architecture grounded in building blocks like functions, triggers, and workflows. They’re remixable, reusable, and hook into everything flowing in and out of Slack.

It also includes new tools such as the Slack CLI and TypeScript SDK that simplify and clarify the most tedious parts of building on top of Slack. Developers can easily share what they built anywhere in Slack. With a link trigger, the workflow becomes portable and can be shared in a message, added in bookmarks, put in a canvas, and more.

Lastly, developers now have access to Secure deployment, data storage, and authentication powered by Slack-managed serverless infrastructure. And a fast, Deno-based TypeScript runtime keeps you focused on your code and your users.

Overall, the next-gen platform aims to provide a more seamless and streamlined experience for both developers and Slack users.

“Listening to developers, admins, and users is critical to building, maintaining, and evolving a platform like ours. We know that it’s been too darn difficult building custom integrations, ensuring that they’re enterprise-ready from day one, and keeping them fresh whenever new Slack features are released, regardless of experience level or interest,” said Taylor Singletary, head of developer relations at Slack. “After witnessing our customers’ enormous success in automating work with Workflow Builder, we knew we had to bring that automation power to even more people.”

Slack stated that Workflow Builder will soon become a no-code tool that puts the power of automating Slack and integrating everyday tools directly into the hands of users. The functions and workflows will become remixable as users discover new ways to combine triggers, inputs, and outputs with functions for the software they use most.