Digital.ai Release is a release orchestration tool specifically for continuous delivery. It enables teams across an organization to model and monitor releases, automate tasks within IT infrastructure, and cut release times by analyzing and improving release processes. It provides the backbone for DevOps release automation, integrates existing tools, and enables full visibility across the entire software delivery process.

BMC Remedy with Smart IT provides capabilities for planning, building, testing, and deploying controlled releases into your IT environment. Consider using release management to implement or deploy an application or a software on a large scale across the company. Smart IT provides a simple release-tracking interface that is simple to learn and use, collaborative, and available on mobile devices.

Broadcom Continuous Delivery Director connects everything from user stories through testing and approvals to production deployment and monitoring. Thanks to a centralized, configurable dashboard, you can see stats on release productivity and identify bottlenecks, as well as monitor the evolution of your teams. You can also create powerful content and pipeline reports to share.

Chef, from Progress Chef Habitat provides automation capabilities for defining, packaging and delivering applications to almost any environment regardless of operating system or deployment platform. Habitat enables DevOps and application teams to build continuous delivery pipelines across all applications and all change events; create artifacts that can be deployed on-demand to bare-metal, VMs or containers without any rewriting or refactoring; and scale the adoption of agile delivery practices across development, operations and security.

CloudBees CloudBees Flow is a release orchestration platform that offers unprecedented insight and control over releases and pipelines. It helps organizations reliably handle delivery at any speed or scale, while allowing users to manage the software release process in a single pane.

HCL Launch is engineered to handle your most complex deployment situations with push-button automation and controlled auditing needed in production, with single click deployment of complex applications with multiple tiers, services, and components. Launch helps organizations incorporate repeatability, predictability, auditability, and traceability into their delivery pipelines

JFrog JFrog DevOps tools enable fully automated build, test, release and deploy processes providing rapid feedback loops for continuous improvement, while providing extensive APIs.

LaunchDarkly enables development and operations teams to deploy code at any time, even if a feature isn’t ready to be released to users. Wrapping code with feature flags gives you the safety to test new features and infrastructure in your production environments, without impacting the wrong end users.

Micro Focus Release Control empowers customers to manage the application release life cycle from development, through deployment, and into production. Users can centrally schedule, manage, track, and control all test and pre-production environments. Deployment processes and release task lists can be unified by automating large-volume, highly repetitive tasks across systems, tools, and teams.

MidVision RapidDeploy allows you to plan, execute and track a release through every stage of the life cycle model. The application deployment life cycle is mapped within the tooling — increasing the speed, reliability and transparency of the software release process. Complex multi-component applications can be moved from one environment to the next as a single unit of work, re-using a consistent set of automation and orchestration procedures in every environment the application is deployed to.

Plutora provides a complete toolkit for application delivery for defining and scheduling hierarchical releases, tracking dependencies, managing approvals, and maintaining compliance while accelerating change. Its centralized planning and release orchestration creates efficient, predictable continuous delivery pipelines.

ShuttleOps Eliminate delays, failures, and conflicts by replacing time-consuming manual tasks and unmaintainable scripts, with its no-code approach to continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD). ShuttleOps combines build, deploy and manage capabilities in one easy-to-use platform, so you can move towards your goal of continuous application management.

Split combines feature flags and data, so you can deploy often, release without fear, and experiment to maximize impact. Feature flags free you to deploy when you want, roll out when ready, and dynamically adjust in production. Combine feature flags with ops data to detect release issues, identify the feature, and kill it instantly