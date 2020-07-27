Cloudflare has unveiled a new serverless solution to compete with AWS Lambda.

The release of Cloudflare Workers Unbound offers a serverless platform for developers to run complicated computing workloads across the Cloudflare network and pay only for what they use.

According to the company, the new solution can save users up to 75% for the same workloads running on centralized serverless platforms such as Lambda.

“Serverless promises both a radical new economic model for compute, and a radically simplified programming model, with the developer focusing on orchestration and composition of rich back end services. Autoscaling, performance, observability, built-in security and support for a range of modern programming languages are all provided by the infrastructure,” said James Governor, co-founder and analyst at RedMonk.

Developers can now run heavy workloads without having to worry about overly restrictive CPU constraints, Cloudflare explained. They also won’t have to pay for hidden extras like API gateway or DNS request fees.

Developers can also write code in JavaScript, C, C++, Python, Go, Rust, Scala, Kotlin, and even COBOL and have access to debugging tools, automatic scaling, and performance benefits.

“Other serverless platforms throttle CPU, resulting in workloads that take longer. The efficiency of the Cloudflare Workers isolates architecture lets Cloudflare run CPUs unthrottled so users can get more done per second of compute time,” Cloudflare wrote in a post.

Additionally, Cloudflare said the platform is built to withstand the latest security threats, including sophisticated timing attacks, and was reviewed by the team that discovered the Spectre class of vulnerabilities.

The company will continue to offer the original Cloudflare Workers model, now known as Cloudflare Workers Bundled, with its pricing for basic workloads.