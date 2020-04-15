Following its acquisition of XebiaLabs, CollabNet VersionOne has announced it is forming a new software company. Digital.ai will provide end-to-end intelligent value stream management, software delivery and application security.

Digital.ai is backed by TPG Capital, and on “a mission to revolutionize how enterprises create, easure, deliver, secure, and continuously improve digital products that provide value, fuel revenue growth, and enable innovation in today’s rapidly changing world,” according to its announcement.

“In these challenging times, your digital presence is your business. Digital.ai enables enterprises to focus on business outcomes instead of outputs, unifying value creation, delivery, and protection practices to drive efficiencies and create engaging, secure digital experiences that customers value and trust,” said Ashok Reddy, CEO of Digital.ai. “Now more than ever, it is critical that organizations leverage the power of business agility to optimize processes and make decisions rooted in customer centricity. Doing so will result in higher quality, more secure products that are delivered faster and drive stronger customer and employee engagement.”

Arxan Technologies, an application protection solution provider, will also be joining the newly formed company with its “security by design” expertise.

“Leading enterprises have already implemented Arxan as their application security platform, integrating with DevOps processes for their most critical applications,” said Joe Sander, CEO of Arxan. “This acquisition provides the resources and the reach to continue to stay on the cutting edge of application and API protection. The Arxan team is excited to become part of Digital.ai and create a unified DevSecOps platform that helps the world’s leading enterprises secure critical business applications while reducing development expenses and delivering greater customer value.”