GitHub Enterprise Importer now supports repository migrations from Bitbucket Server and Bitbucket Data Center, and GitHub Actions Importer offers CI/CD migrations from Bitbucket and Bamboo. This coincides with the news that starting on February 15, 2024, Atlassian will stop providing technical support, security updates, and vulnerability fixes for their Server products like Bitbucket Server and Bamboo Server

Navigating the intricate landscape of the developer tech stack has become more complicated with countless tools that don’t always integrate easily or work together, according to GitHub in a post.

“Having a single, integrated platform allows for developers to spend their time doing what they do best—building great software and making an impact” GitHub wrote.

To facilitate the transition away from these tools, GitHub has introduced new migration tools:

1. GitHub Enterprise Importer (GEI) now enables migrations from Bitbucket Server and Bitbucket Data Center.



2. GitHub Actions Importer now allows users to move from any of Atlassian’s CI/CD products, including Bitbucket, Bamboo Server, and Bamboo Data Center, to GitHub Actions. This makes the migration process easier, safer, and more seamless.

Users can now use GitHub Actions Importer, alongside GitHub Enterprise Importer, to move both repositories and CI/CD pipelines to GitHub. This tool facilitates planning, forecasting, and automating CI migrations. It supports migrations from various platforms, including Bitbucket, Bamboo, Azure DevOps, CircleCI, GitLab, Jenkins, and Travis CI.

GitHub Actions Importer is particularly beneficial for organizations facing complex and time-consuming manual CI migrations. It streamlines the process, reduces costs, and minimizes potential errors. To date, it has assisted thousands of users in evaluating and testing the migration of nearly a quarter million pipelines, GitHub stated.