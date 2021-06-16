Harness announced that it is leveling up its software delivery pipeline with new test intelligence, feature flags and cloud autostopping capabilities.

Harness’s new test intelligence feature reduces test cycle time by up to 98% by using AI/ML workflows to prioritize and optimize test execution without compromising quality. The new capabilities shift failed tests earlier into the build cycle so that developers can quickly find out if a fix worked.

The new feature flag capabilities enable developers to release new features without making them visible to users. It also makes it easier to try capabilities such as A/B testing or software functionality variations like one- or two-step checkout.

Developers currently use multiple toolsets and pipelines for software delivery, which limits their velocity, productivity and deployment frequency due to context switching, and babysitting configuration and upgrades which introduces toil for developers. The new Unified Pipeline enables them to manage all aspects of software delivery from a single tool, the company explained.

Harness also integrated its acquisition of Lightwing technology into its Cloud Cost Management module to enable engineering teams to auto-stop and restart their non-production environments within seconds.

“Significant costs and many hours are incurred daily as engineering teams continuously build, test and deploy software,” said Jyoti Bansal, the CEO and cofounder of Harness. “The new Harness platform gives developers the only pipeline they’ll need. Customers can now do it all from one platform—so they can ultimately deliver software at scale quickly, reliably and securely.”

Additional details on the expanded capabilities within Harness’ platform are available here.