Nearly half of global software development executives are looking to automation tools to save valuable staff time, according to the results of a survey from Tempo Software.

The team time management and productivity-enhancing solution provider surveyed 800 software development executives across North America and Europe to understand how and why development teams track time.

The top-of-mind issues that organizations are looking to solve include wasting time on mundane tasks that don’t deliver value at 56%, the need to up-level capacity with automation at 46%, followed by using legacy processes, and a lack of talent.

The same number of companies said that they track time daily and weekly, both at 44%, and the high frequency means that organizations are prioritizing gaining a clear view into how time and effort are being invested.

To solve this, 79% of organizations surveyed have augmented development and engineering work with automation tools for faster decision-making, however, this has not yet fully extended into how time is tracked.

Thirty-four percent of respondents still track time manually with spreadsheets, with the remaining two-thirds using internally developed tools at 41% or time tracking software they have purchased at 23%.

"A thorough understanding of how time is invested is what sets high performing organizations apart," said Mark Lorion, CEO, Tempo Software. "This survey confirms that having insights on how developers are spending their time is a frequent need, yet some organizations are still manually logging time, even when other aspects of software development are automated. Making time tracking and reporting easier with an automated solution will realize better returns on developer time and enable better planning and budgeting."