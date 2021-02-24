Applause’s new Product Excellence Platform includes a new codeless automation SaaS product designed to give brands insight and expertise to release their digital assets.

The new offering enables teams to execute codeless test scripts on real devices for native Android and iOS mobile apps, with web support coming soon. Later this year, a test case management product will also launch, according to the company.

“Customers today are won and lost through digital experiences. That is why the quality of digital assets – mobile apps, websites, voice-driven experiences and more – is critical to get right,” said Doron Reuveni, the CEO of Applause, founder and chairman of the board. “To meet these needs, Applause continues to disrupt the testing market, having evolved from a services and solutions company to one that delivers a complete platform for driving product excellence.”

Hasura 2.0 released

Haura release version 2.0 of its open-source GraphQL Engine and the release enables organizations to deploy REST and GraphQL APIs from one configuration.

This release includes a GraphQL API gateway which provides granular authorization to any GraphQL API and it also supports Google’s BigQuery database in addition to PostgreSQL, SQL Server and MySQL.

Hasura also announced the managed service offering of GraphQL Engine, Hasura Cloud, now has AWS VPC peering capability to securely connect their data and infrastructure to Hasura Cloud in a secure private network.

Planview acquires PPM providers Clarizen and Changepoint

With the acquisition customers of all three platforms will benefit from a premier community of project portfolio management and professional service automation practitioners.

“The nature of work has changed significantly in recent years, causing leaders across industries to rethink how to best strategically plan, execute, and empower teams in today’s all-digital world. This shift has placed a spotlight on the growing importance and strategic value of Portfolio Management, Work Management and Enterprise Agile Planning capabilities, as evidenced by the recent wave of IPOs, consolidation, and acquisitions of several key players in this category,” Planview wrote in a post.

The acquisition closely follows Planview’s acquisition by TPG Capital and TA Associates in December 2020.

Pega’s enhancements for low-code mobile app development

The newest features of Pega Mobile provide UX and app authoring enhancements, customizable branding options, and expanded offline capabilities in which Pega mobile apps are designed to be used offline and synced later when an Internet connection is restored.

“Pega Mobile makes it fast and easy for the user to create and manage as many mobile apps as the business needs. Instead of deprioritizing mobile, organizations can adopt a true mobile-first approach with powerful apps that help make them more productive,” said Eric Musser, the general manager of intelligent automation at Pegasystems.