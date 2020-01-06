Blackberry announced that it would collaborate with AWS on connected vehicle software, combining Blackberry’s QNX real-time operating system with AWS’ IoT services.

Car companies can leverage this platform to enable functions such as continuous EV battery life monitoring and prediction, managing vehicle sub-systems to holistically control warranty costs, providing important security updates and updates.

“By combining our technologies and strengths into one dedicated cloud-based offering, we can ensure automakers have the tools they need to deliver the driving experience consumers want, without sacrificing the security and reliability they need,” said John Wall, senior vice president and co-head of BlackBerry Technology Solutions.

Wi-Fi Alliance announces new Wi-Fi 6 capabilities

The Wi-Fi Alliance announced new terminology to distinguish forthcoming Wi-Fi 6 devices that are capable of 6 GHz operation.

This will include the benefits that come with Wi-Fi 6 including higher performance, lower latency and faster data rates extended into the 6 GHz band.

“6 GHz is well suited to facilitate Wi-Fi’s continued growth in these areas due to its adjacency to 5 GHz where Wi-Fi already operates, greater availability of wider channel sizes, and accessibility to clear spectrum with less interference from legacy Wi-Fi 4 or Wi-Fi 5 devices,” the Wi-Fi Alliance wrote in a post.

New open-source project provides Clojure for Erlang VM

Clojure is a Lisp that introduces abstractions such as protocols, multi-methods and seqs, which is now available for Erlang VM.

Erlang is a programming language for building safe, reliable and scalable systems. It provides immutable, persistent data structures out of the box and its concurrency semantics are unequalled by any other language.

The open-source project Clojerl brings Clojure to the Erlgang VM to make programmers’ lives simpler. More information is available here.