Check Point announced that it will be integrating serverless security technology into its Infinity architecture, its security solution designed to support networks, mobile, endpoint, IoT and cloud environments.

The serverless security technology is provided by Protego and designed to prevent malicious attacks on serverless functions in runtime and prevent vulnerable code from being deployed into production.

“The Check Point CloudGuard platform is now extended with serverless technology providing the CISO with full visibility, control and complete security coverage of all serverless estate,” Check Point wrote in a post.

AppSheet adds Optical Character Recognition capabilities

No-code application platform Appsheet announced that it has added Optical Character Recognition (OCR) and new predictive model features to its intelligent platform.

“Our new OCR and predictive model capabilities further demonstrate how any business can easily embed AI and ML capabilities in intuitive software solutions to help drive productivity, without requiring specialized developers or data scientists,” said Praveen Seshadri, founder and CEO of AppSheet.

AppSheet’s new predictive models perform a statistical analysis of users’ app data to make predictions about future outcomes. Each predictive model is powered by a machine learning algorithm that learns to generalize from a user’s historical data, according to the company.

Machine learning and AI platform Dataiku 6 now available

Dataiku released Daitaku 6, its enterprise AI and machine learning platform, which includes the ability for users to manage Kubernetes clusters from inside the platform.

Dataiku 6 offers a suite of new features to empower organizations to build sustainable AI systems, according to the company.

“Dataiku 6 enables enterprises to do just that by offering more features for white box AI, collaboration, efficiency, and elastic resource management to allow businesses’ AI to evolve along with the technology,” said Florian Douetteau, the CEO of Dataiku.

The full details are available here.

OpenAPI Generator 4.2.2 released

OpenAPI announced the latest release of its OpenAPI Generator 4.2.2, which comes with the new generator ‘typescript-redux-query,’ as well as the new features and improvements.

The full list of changes in the new release is available here.